Watch the moment police arrest county lines drug dealer

A drug dealer who ran a county lines drug operation in Swindon has been sent to prison for more than five years.

Sulaman Keynan, who is from Tottenham, was caught running the ‘Chrissy’ line in Swindon – a county lines drug supply network.

The 23-year-old was arrested in Swindon in September last year for an unrelated offence and was found in possession of a burner phone, more than £2,000 in cash, cannabis resin, heroin wraps and scales.

He was released under investigation but spent September to May in prison after breaching a suspended sentence.

After further investigation, police identified that he was travelling to London from Swindon via train after he was caught on CCTV coming in and out of train stations.

Sulaman Keynan has been sentenced to more than five years in prison Credit: Wiltshire Police

On 28 June police executed an early morning warrant on Keynan’s home address in London, where he was arrested. He was then brought back to Swindon, charged, and remanded in custody.

PC Sam Young said: “This is the third time Keynan has been convicted of drugs offences and he’s now facing a lengthy sentence behind bars.

“His conviction shows that if you come to Swindon with the intention to supply drugs or run county lines networks then we will track you down, no matter where you are in the country.

“This sends a clear signal that drugs will not be tolerated in Swindon or anywhere else in Wiltshire.”

Keynan pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying Class A drugs and one count of possessing criminal property in a trial at Swindon Crown Court.

He was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.