More than 47,000 people in Devon had to wait more than a month for a GP appointment in September - making the county one of the worst places in the country to live if you want to see a doctor.

One person told ITV News West country the last time she tried to contact her surgery, she had to call tens of times before getting through.

"There are people out there that need to go to the doctors and you just can't," she said.

"When I rang up to try and get an appointment, I had to make 20 phone calls before I got through. Horrendous."

Play Brightcove video

It comes as Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey announced plans to give patients a legal right to see their GP within a week and called on the Government to increase recruitment and retention of GPs.

The Lib Dem leader has been meeting doctors and patients in Axminster and insists change needs to happen.

He said: "We have to get rid of some of the stress that the GPs are under. That's why Liberal Democrats want to see more GPs and to make sure other qualified health professionals can take some of the burden."

Play Brightcove video

When asked why people would go into the profession, when so many are leaving because of the stress, Mr Davey said there are a huge number of people wanting to be doctors, but not the places funded at university.

He believes reducing the stress of the job could reduce the number of GPs wanting to retire and could also persuade people to return to the health service.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are improving access to general practice so everyone who needs an appointment can get one within two weeks - including by recruiting more support staff, changing pension rules to retain more senior staff, empowering pharmacists to play a bigger role in treating patients and rolling out state-of-the art telephone systems to make it easier to get through to surgeries.

“There are record numbers of GPs in training and we are investing £1.5 billion to create 50 million more appointments a year by 2024.”