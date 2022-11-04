Sky lanterns have been banned from being released in parts of North Devon amid environmental concerns.

North Devon Council put the ban in place because, leaders say, the products can be "highly dangerous", causing wildfires and threatening wildlife.

The decision was made at a council meeting in September and applies to anywhere owned by the authority.

Lead member for Environment at North Devon Council, Councillor Netti Pearson said: "North Devon is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and we have a duty as a district council to protect it.

"These floating flames are highly dangerous – they can start wildfires, they can injure animals, they can destroy food growing in fields and they can set homes and buildings alight.

"Taking action now and banning the use of sky lanterns on council land is incredibly important for our environment and community."

The decision to ban the lanterns was backed unanimously.

The ban will be accompanied by information and advice on the council’s social media channels and website.