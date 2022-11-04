Bristol's Bottle Yard Studios has just completed an expansion project to bring more big budget productions to the city.

The site opened in 2010 and over the past decade its eight stages have accommodated more than 70 film and TV productions.

It is the largest studio in the West Country and it has just got even bigger due to a £13.5 million investment.

Three new purpose built studios are now set to attract the big players.

Laura Aviles, Senior Film Manager, Bristol City Council says it is an exciting opportunity: "Netflix, Disney, Amazon this is the type of facility we hope they'll find attractive.

"It's a one stop shop which has everything they need - productions and streamers who want to use locations in Devon, Cornwall and Dorset, we are the gateway to the South West so they can base here send their crews out and build their sets here and film on site."

Laura Aviles speaking to ITV West Country about the new studio and the company's hopes for what types of big budget productions could bring to the city

Studio spaces are in huge demand mainly down to high end television drama.

It is one of the fastest growing parts of the UK economy worth around £5.6 billion pounds per year.

The new site has already got its first customer, a high end drama called Rivals on Disney Plus.

Producer Eliza Mellor previously worked at Bottle Yard Studios with Poldark. She is already impressed with what the new studios have to offer: "It's always very difficult to get any studio space and what's happened over the years is you tend to go into these warehouses, which are just not set up for filming, but we make them work and we adapt them.

"It's just brilliant that the Bottle Yard have built this purpose built studio spaces because they will be so in demand.

"We feel very lucky that we're going in there first, but I'm sure they've got a lot of people lined up, because there just isn't enough studio space in this country."

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, says: “The Bottle Yard Studios, our Hollywood in Hengrove, continues to go from strength-to-strength. Filming in Bristol is booming – testament to Channel 4’s decision to relocate to our city in 2018.

“This year, the sector contributed almost £21 million to our economy.

"New productions by Disney+ and other major streamers and commissioners will only bolster our global growth. Shows like The Outlaws have looked and sounded like Bristol and TBY2 will help us punch above our weight in film and TV.

Bosses say they have had more big names wanting to book their new studio space but are not allowed to say who.

It is hoped that Bristol will soon be a genuine rival to London as the place to film.

