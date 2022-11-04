The story of one child abuse victim's 50-year wait for justice

A woman who was sexually abused more than 50 years ago has finally seen her attacker sentenced.

Andrew Herbert admitted 10 counts of sexually assaulting Liz Roberts, from West Somerset, and another girl, who must remain anonymous, in the early 1970s.

The five decades between Herbert's crime and conviction is one of the longest a South West court has seen.

She says it is important to speak out and wants to encourage others to do so.

"It's a hidden scourge and I'm sure it happens far more often than we think it does," she said.

"And the only way to stop it is to talk about it. And put the shame where it belongs - and that's on the perpetrator, not the survivor."

Liz was eight years old when she was assaulted by Herbert, who was 15 at the time.

She said: "He would be put in a position of care and responsibility of me.

"He would be babysitting and he would sexually abuse me during those periods when he should have been caring for me.

"It didn't stop out of any goodness on his part - it stopped because of fear that he was going to be caught."

'My parents knew about it'

Liz says her parents were aware of the abuse, but did not support her.

"My parents knew about it 30 years ago and did nothing, quite the opposite.

"I didn't feel like anyone would listen, my parents hadn't listened. I thought I would be ostracised as someone who caused trouble. I didn't think I'd be believed as I didn't have any proof.

"Because who is going to believe an eight year old child with the memories that are boxed off, that are flashbacks?"

'I took all the shame and blame on myself'

Mrs Roberts went on to become a police officer. But she felt she could not report her abuser, even though she was the law.

"I just felt completely emotionally overwhelmed," she said. "Back then, as well, sexual offences weren't treated the way they were now.

"Victims weren't supported the way they are now, and again, I didn't want to get into trouble.

"I had no proof and I absolutely thought I was going mad. I took all the shame and the blame on myself."

Liz Roberts speaking out about the sexual abuse she suffered more than 50 years ago after finally seeing her attacker sentenced

Mrs Roberts confronted Herbert in 2020. He replied with a confession letter, which she gave to police.

She said it was "the missing piece of the puzzle" - and a chance for her to get justice.

Herbert admitted 10 counts of indecent assault. Four against Mrs Roberts and six against another underage girl in the 1970s.

Andrew Herbert wrote a letter of confession

He faced trial for two rape counts against Mrs Roberts, a jury at Bristol Crown Court acquitted him of one, and could not decide the other.

The 67-year-old, of Goodrich, Herefordshire, was handed a two-year community order and given indefinite restraining orders preventing contact with either woman.

He also received an 18-month curfew, must carry out 225 hours’ community service and was ordered to pay compensation to both victims. He must also report as a sex offender for five years.

Liz Roberts says she can now start rebuilding her life: “I waited 50 years to tell my story as I didn’t think anyone would care about what happened.

"That clearly isn’t true and I only wish I’d reported it sooner. There have of course been times when it has brought the trauma of what he did back, and I still have a long way to go in my recovery journey, but I have no regrets.

“I’d urge anyone who has been abused to talk to someone. There is support out there and people will help whether you want offences investigated or not.

“Justice comes in many forms. Feeling the care and support of everyone around me means that I can now hold my head high – that is the best kind of justice.”

