The stretch of the A30 between the Chiverton and Carland Cross roundabouts will be closed overnight from Monday to Saturday next week.

The closures will be in place over five nights for annual maintenance to be carried out as well as gully cleaning and the clearing of vegetation.

The eight-mile section of the A30 will be closed between 8pm and 6am from Monday (7 November) to Saturday (12 November).

As part of the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross upgrade, National Highways say contractors will also aim to temporarily re-align the A30 during the work.

Diversions will be in place during the week Credit: PA Images

This will be dependent on weather conditions, and if they are unable to undertake the re-alignment this will be carried out during a subsequent A30 overnight closure.

During the closures, eastbound traffic will be diverted via the newly reopened A3075 to Quintrell Downs and the A3058 to rejoin the A30 at Summercourt.

Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion, while Newquay-bound traffic from Truro can also follow the A39, A3076 and A3058.

Neil Winter, National Highways’ Senior Project Manager for the A30 scheme, said: “We are keeping disruption to an absolute minimum by carrying out the work overnight when traffic levels are lower.

“We understand roadworks can be frustrating, the closures are required to enable the annual autumn maintenance work and we’ve communicated the overnight closures in advance to local communities and businesses.

“We thank people in advance for their cooperation and patience, and in the meantime, we advise drivers to plan ahead and allow a little extra time for their journeys during this work.”