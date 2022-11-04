A police investigation is underway after a woman was hit in the face and verbally abused during an attack in Salisbury.

The assault happened on Odstock Road near the District Hospital between 4 and 4.30pm yesterday (November 3).

Wiltshire Police say the victim was walking along the road when she was approached by a group of five people, including two children, who hit her and shouted abuse at her.

Officers are treating it as a racially aggravated assault.

A police spokesperson said: "Two members of the group – believed to be approximately age 12 to 13, assaulted the victim, hitting her to the face several times before shouting verbal abuse at her.

"Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any visible injuries but was left shocked and upset.

"The incident happened on a well-used road leading to the hospital so we would urge any drivers who travel in this area with dash cams fitted to their vehicle to get in touch if they have any relevant footage which could assist our investigation."