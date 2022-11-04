A 60-year-old woman was knocked unconscious during a burglary in Chippenham.

She had left her home in Hunters Field unlocked while she collected items from her car but when she returned she found three boys in her living room.

They are believed to have been between the ages of 10 and 15-years-old, wearing dark ripped jeans and dark hoodies.

She was then pushed and banged her head, knocking her unconscious on the floor for several hours.

She then discovered £120 in cash was missing from her wallet.

The victim was taken to the Royal United Hospital in Bath with head and shoulder injuries.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Wednesday (2 November).

Wiltshire Police are appealing for information and officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries.