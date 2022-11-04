Woman raped after being approached by a stranger in Bristol

Police are appealing for witnesses, footage and information after reports a woman was raped in Bristol.

The incident happened between 3:30am and 4:30am on Sunday (30 October) - the night the clocks went back.

The woman, who is in her 20s, had been sitting at a nearby bar with friends and was on her way home alone when she was approached by a stranger on Denmark Street.

Avon and Somerset Police say that a number of people passed by as the attack happened, both on foot and in vehicles.

Officers are urging anyone who was in the area at that time to come forward - especially drivers with dashcam footage or people with mobile phone footage of the area.

Police want to trace this man in connection with the attack Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

They are also looking to speak with the man pictured as part of their investigation.

He was seen in the area at the time of the attack and is described as being in his late 20s or early 30 and about 5ft 7ins tall.

Detective Sergeant Toby Hayes of Operation Bluestone, the force's dedicated team of specialist rape and serious sexual offence investigators said: “We’ve referred the woman to specialist support and are carrying out a thorough investigation while being sensitive to the trauma of her experience.

“This appeal is just one of our lines of enquiry but I would urge anyone who was on Denmark Street between 3.30 and 4.30am to come forward.

"You might not realise it but you could have the key piece of information we need.”