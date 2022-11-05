The cause of a fire that started at a derelict hotel in Bristol was 'deliberate', the fire service says.

On 18 October emergency services were called to the Grosvenor Hotel at around 10pm, after the blaze broke out on the ground floor.

Thick smoke filled the air as the fire spread, and people were urged to avoid the area.

A number of nearby roads were closed and the building was evacuated.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "following an extensive fire investigation, including information gained from previous recent calls to the same premises, fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire in the Grosvenor House Hotel to be deliberate."

The property is privately owned but has been empty for 20 years.

Following years of debate as to what should happen to the former hotel, Bristol City Council revealed plans to acquire it via a compulsory purchase order in November 2018.

Despite the damage to the building, the council says it still wants to continue with plans surrounding its redevelopment.

Avon and Somerset Police has been approached for a comment.