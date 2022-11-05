Skip to content

Man in his 30s dies after truck crashes into tree on Somerset country lane

A man has died after the truck he was driving crashed into a tree on a country lane in Somerset.

Police were called to Wick Lane, Pensford at around 1.45pm on 4 November after reports that a white Citroen Relay flatbed truck had struck a tree.

The driver, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police say his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson from the force said: "If you were travelling along Wick Lane yesterday lunchtime and have any dashcam footage which could help our investigation into the collision, please call 101 and give the reference 5222265927."