Three people have died following a crash involving a van and a car near Cirencester.

Emergency services were called to the B4425 Bibury Road this morning (5 November) at just before 9am.

The collision involved a Ford Transit Connect van and a Ford Focus car.

The driver of the van, aged 51, and the passenger in the car, aged 72, both died at the scene.

The driver of the Focus, aged 75, was airlifted to St John Radcliffe Hospital where they died of their injuries.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "We are continuing to investigate the investigate the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who hasn’t already been spoken to and who have may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

"Officers would also like to speak to anybody who may have dashcam footage which they believe would be relevant, or who saw anything unusual on the road in the time beforehand."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary, quoting incident 100 of 5 November.