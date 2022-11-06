The long-awaited sight of illuminated carts has returned to the streets of Bridgwater for the first time in three years.

Tens of thousands of people lined the street to watch the spectacular displays from clubs who have spent months preparing.

It's the first time the event has been held in full since 2019.

Members at the carnival said the future of the event looks bright after it returned to the town, attracting huge numbers of spectators.

Watch the illuminated carts make a return to the streets of Bridgwater

Last year, the carnival went ahead in what was described as a "low-key affair", but many of the famous carts were missing.

Speaking of the carnival's full return to the town, Katie Williams, club club captain of The Renegades said: "You forget really quickly what this feels like and then you're reminded again.

"Last time we had a mini carnival which was nice but it's not the same as bringing a cart out the shed like this."

The Renegades Carnival Club took the top prize - becoming overall Bridgwater Carnival champions for the first time in their history.

Katie added: "We won the Hardy Spicer Championship, which is the best overall achievement combining the carnival concerts (which were held last month) and the procession.

"It's a huge moment - absolutely mind blowing. Only 10 years ago we came 13th on the road. A day to remember!

"A walking procession took place last year but without the spectacular illuminated carts."