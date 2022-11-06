Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has apologised to people who missed out on getting a ticket for next year's festival.

Tickets went on sale this morning (6 November) and sold out in an hour, leaving hundreds of thousands of people disappointed.

A 'technical problem' led to many people struggling to buy tickets for the festival.

Many fans reported the site repeatedly crashing while trying to book their tickets.

The organiser said this was because demand for tickets far exceeded supply.

"Thank you to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far outstripped supply", she said.

"Thank you to everyone who tried to buy a ticket. Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated.

"There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023."

Tickets to the Worthy Farm weekend have cost £335 + a £5 booking fee - a a rise of 26% on the previous year.

The organiser defended the rise in Glastonbury Festival ticket prices for 2023, saying the team has tried very hard to minimise the increase.

She said the festival is facing "enormous rises" in the costs of running the event, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

"In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever," she added.