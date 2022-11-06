Millions of people are expected to try to bag themselves a ticket to Glastonbury Festival today.

Coach tickets went on sale on Thursday (3 November) and sold out in just 22 minutes.

The general sale will begin at 9am today (Sunday 6 November), with tickets being sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com.

We'll bring you the latest updates here...

9am: The sale is underway

9:10am: An update from Seetickets says bookings are being processed ‘steadily’

But many people are reporting difficulty getting through to the Seetickets site.

However others say they've managed to get their hands on tickets just minutes into the sale.

9:15am: The ticket company is advising people trying to get a ticket to stick to one screen.

9:20am: Glastonbury festival organisers say they're seeing an "incredible demand" for tickets and are asking people to stick to only one device when trying to purchase.

9:30am: More than half of the tickets are now sold.

The ticket company is advising people who are seeing a message saying '‘all available tickets have been allocated’ to refresh the page.

9:50am: The ticket company has issued an update, saying it's now experiencing a "technical problem"

10am: 75% of tickets for the festival have now sold out. People are being advised to "continue trying"

While you wait, here's all you need to know about the Glastonbury 2023 ticket sale...

What time do Glastonbury coach and general tickets go on sale?

Coach ticket packages for Glastonbury Festival 2023 will go on sale at 9am on Sunday 6 November.

How much are coach tickets to Glastonbury Festival?

Tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2023 will cost £335 + £5 booking fee.

People will be asked to pay a £50 deposit before paying their balances off in the first week of April 2023. Any tickets which do not get paid off will then be up for grabs in a re-sale next year.

How hard is it to get Glastonbury tickets?

In recent years it has become very difficult to buy Glastonbury Festival tickets. The last time they went on sale, all tickets were gone within half an hour.

The previous sale saw 2.4 million people try for tickets - but the event has a capacity of 210,000 which includes its staff and volunteers.

Tips and tricks for getting Glastonbury Festival tickets

The main tip to getting Glastonbury tickets is to be organised.

If you want to go to Glastonbury, you have to be registered beforehand. Registration for 2023 has now closed.

If you're already registered, make sure you have the registration details for you and your group handy at the start of the sale. You will need each person's full name and postcode as well as their registration details.

If you get through you will only be able to purchase a maximum of six tickets at a time.

If there are more than six of you trying, you should decide how to split your group ahead of time. If one person from the group already has a ticket reserved for them when you get through, entering their details again could delay the transaction for the rest of the group.

If you get through, you will have to pay a £50 deposit plus the coach fare - so make sure you have enough money available in your account to cover the entire group.

UK tickets can be purchased with a UK debit card or Visa or Mastercard credit cards while international tickets can only be bought by Visa credit card or Mastercard credit card.

The festival's organisers also advise people not to use multiple devices.