A 19-year-old from Devon has been left with serious leg injuries following a crash in Crediton.

Police were called at around 7:20pm on Friday 4 November after reports of a collision between a Lex-Moto motorcycle and a parked vehicle on Union Road.

South West Ambulance attended to the motorcyclist before he was airlifted to hospital and treated for serious injuries to his legs.

Devon and Cornwall Police have thanked the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision to telephone 101 quoting Log 727 4 November.