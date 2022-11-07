A bronze sculpture worth almost three thousand pounds has been stolen from an art gallery in Bath.

The piece of art, called Modern Relic Arm (Japanese Koi), was created by sculptor Dan Lane.

Avon and Somerset Police say it was stolen from a gallery in Old Bond Street sometime between 11am and 3pm on Monday 24 October. They say it is approximately 20.5ins by 6.1ins.

Officers are appealing for information but do not at this stage have a description of the offenders.

Dan Lane's work has been exhibited across the country.

Art gallery Castle Fine Art has valued the Modern Relic Arm (Japanese Koi) piece to be worth £2,950.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We want to speak to anyone with information about the theft of this unique item, or with information about where it is now.

"Please contact us on 101 if you can help and give the call handler the reference number 5222256022."