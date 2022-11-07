Play Brightcove video

Watch the Lord-Lieutenant dance in aid of the Poppy Appeal

Bristol's Lord-Lieutenant was spotted dancing in a shopping centre in the city in aid of this year's Poppy Appeal.

Peaches Golding was filmed dancing alongside Cadet Lance Corporal Anstey in The Galleries today (7 November) raising money for The Royal British Legion.

As a small crowd gathered, the King's royal representative for Bristol encouraged people to donate.

This year the charity is hoping to raise £50 million to support the British armed forces' community.

Support for the Lord-Lieutenant was soon seen on social media, after the video was posted on the Bristol Army Cadet Force's Twitter page.

One social media user commented: "Well done to all the cadets and especially the Lord Lieutenant, Ma'am you've got the moves!!!"

Whilst another commented: "Absolutely brilliant. Well done Lord Lt."