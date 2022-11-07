A man in his 30s was left seriously injured after a crash on the A399 Newberry Hill in Combe Martin.

The collision took place between Barton Lane and Sandaway Beach Holiday Park in the early hours of Sunday morning (6 November).

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1.45am and a man taken to Derriford Hospital where he remains.

Two local men were arrested but have since been released on bail.

Following the collision, the road was closed in both directions by officers.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The road is likely to remain closed for some time yet and of course we thank the public for their understanding and apologise for the disruption.

"Police enquiries continue to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Witnesses are asked to contact us quoting log number 97 of 6th November if they've got any information."

