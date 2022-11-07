Motorcyclist dies after crash near Stroud

A motorcyclist has died after a crash near Stroud.

It happened close to the village of Nympsfield on Sunday (6 November) on the B4066 at around 2.40pm.

The collision involved a motorbike and a red Volvo car.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. The next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

Police are continuing to investigate and would like to hear from anyone who have may have witnessed what happened, or who saw either the bike or the car beforehand.

Officers would also like to speak to anybody who may have dashcam footage which they think could be relevant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police through the website, quoting incident 233 of 6 November.