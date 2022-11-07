Pedestrian zone at Clifton's Princess Victoria Street to be made permanent

Plans to make Princess Victoria Street’s pedestrian zone in Clifton permanent have been approved.

It follows a 'successful trial' that started in August 2021 where the road was closed to traffic between 11am to 5pm every day.

Hospitality venues have placed tables and chairs onto the road for outdoor eating and drinking and more people have been walking and cycling to the high street in Clifton.

The trial was met with mixed reviews, as some vendors saw a reduction in sales.

Richard Davis from DMB Wines said: "Some of the restaurants and cafes who have tables outside have done well during the trial.

"Saturdays are starting to recover however during the week it is a ghost town."

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: “Over the past year Princess Victoria Street has been buzzing with people making the most of the traffic-free street to walk and cycle with confidence, do their shopping in a relaxed environment, and take advantage of all the outdoor eating and drinking."

The Mayor added: “It will mean we can replace the temporary measures with smarter long-term infrastructure that will improve the street scene for everyone.”

Councillor Don Alexander, Cabinet Member for Transport, commented: “When we asked local people about what they wanted for their high street, they put safer streets with cleaner air high on the list.

"I’m really pleased the traffic data shows more people and cyclists are travelling through Princess Victoria Street and that overall car journeys through Clifton Village are reducing.

“That’s why I’m delighted the pedestrian zone will be made permanent, meaning there is more space for people to travel actively and enjoy outdoor hospitality.”