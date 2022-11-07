A pig's head left on display in an alleyway in Bristol has prompted a police investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for witnesses after the animal's head was discovered in Barton Hill in Bristol on Sunday 6 November.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at 11.09am on Sunday and officers found the head in the alleyway, which is off Avonvale Road, between the junctions with Queen Ann Road and Beam Street.

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “Based on the information we have at this time, this incident is being treated as a hate crime and an investigation has been launched.

"Officers from the neighbourhood policing team are carrying out reassurance in the local community, as well as working closely with our network of partner agencies and organisations.

“We don’t yet know the precise time the head was left in the alleyway, but we believe it was sometime on Sunday morning.

"A thorough review of CCTV footage from around the area is under way, as well as house-to-house and forensic-led enquiries, as part of our ongoing efforts to identify the person, or people, responsible.

“There is absolutely no place for hate, or crude attempts to cause upset or division, in our communities.

“We want to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Avonvale Road area on Sunday morning, as well as anyone who lives in this area, who may have relevant doorbell footage, or who were driving in this area, who may have relevant dashcam footage.

“If you can help, please call us on 101 as soon as possible, and give the call handler the reference number 5222267142.”

