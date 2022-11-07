Swindon man admits making and distributing indecent photographs of child

A man from Swindon has been sent to prison for more than three years after he admitted making and distributing indecent photographs of a child.

37-year-old Adrian Weston, of Haydon End also pleased guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He appeared at Swindon Crown Court on 4 November and has been jailed for 42 months. He has also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Back in the summer of 2021, Wiltshire Police received information relating to Weston. He was arrested and more than 300 ‘Category A’ indecent images of children were found on his devices.

Category A refers to those depicting the most serious child abuse.

Whilst released under investigation, Weston engaged with an undercover police officer online who he believed to be an adult male who had an 11-year-old step-daughter.

Weston encouraged him to record himself sexually assaulting his step-daughter whilst she slept and to then send him the footage.

Detective Constable Justine Parsons said: "When officers attended Weston’s address on the second occasion, he attempted to delay opening the door to officers so he could swap the SIM card on his phone and destroy evidence.

Weston appeared at Swindon Crown Court earlier this month

"We hope this case highlights the work carried out by our team to identify offenders who access these images and ensure they are put before the courts."

Adrian Weston pleaded guilty to arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child, distributing an indecent photo of a child.

He also admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and possession of extreme pornographic image.