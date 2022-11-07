Play Brightcove video

Somerset's world-famous illuminated carts have returned to the streets of Bridgwater for the first time in three years.

Thousands of carnival-goers lined the street to watch the incredible displays created by clubs who have spent months preparing for the event.

It is the first time the event has been able to be held in full since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

Members at the carnival, including this year's winner The Renegades, were excited to bring their carts out of the sheds and share their work with the huge numbers of spectators.

Club members Ellie Wood and Olivia Handel said: "This is like the best day of the year - it's like Christmas day for us, we just can't wait."

Paige, a member of the Megan Burton Club, said: "For me it's been five years since I was last on a carnival cart so to come back tonight to do it is just overwhelming."

Dozens of people camped out during the day to ensure they got the best view

Before the evening show, dozens of people hoping to get the best view of the carnival were camping on the street from the morning, before the event began.

One carnival-goer camping with her children early on the day wishing to claim the best spot said: "We've really missed it, it's a really big thing for the town".

Whilst another said they had arrived early to grab a good spot for her family before the show: "Obviously you need to be near the beginning so don't have any hold ups and everything. For the kids it made it easier to get here early".

The carts lit up the streets in Bridgwater as clubs showcased their creations.

For Club Captain Katie Williams, this year's carnival proved to be particularly special.

She said: "When you take part, you only know and see what your carnival club did.

"But I think once we got started, it seemed to be a really good, free flowing carnival.

"The audience in Bridgwater were amazing - I think probably the best we've ever had - dry night - amazing!"

The traditional squibbing display ended the night for crowds.

The end of the procession in Bridgwater was marked by the traditional squibbing display but, the show continues and will go onto more town across Somerset.

