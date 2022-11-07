A woman has been jailed for more than four years after she was found with around 10kg of heroin and cocaine at her home in Weston-super-Mare.

Lisa Boyd, 31, was arrested after police found the large quantity of drugs at her address Hildesheim Close on 23 June.

She was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 1 November after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

PC Tim Manning from Avon and Somerset Police said: "This custodial sentence handed out by the courts, reflects how serious Avon and Somerset Police treat drug dealing in our communities.

"Illegal drugs have a devastating impact on people and negative consequences for neighbourhoods.

"Police officers from across the force will continue to work tirelessly to bring further offenders to justice."

Boyd was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.