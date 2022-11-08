Bath City's game against Dulwich Hamlet has been called off after striker Alex Fletcher was injured.

The National League South match came to a stop after fifteen minutes following the 23-year-old colliding into an advertising hoarding on Tuesday evening (8 November).

An ambulance was called to City's grounds at Twerton Park and the visitors agreed to abandon the game.

Bath City has since tweeted that it is "deeply saddened by tonight's events and it has been agreed that the game will not resume".

It added its best wishes are with Fletcher and that it will update supporters on his "condition at the earliest opportunity".

Opponents Dulwich Hamlet said: "Due to the serious injury sustained by Alex Fletcher, both teams have agreed to abandon the game.

"For now the most important thing is the safety and recovery of Alex, and from everyone connected with Dulwich, we wish him a speedy and full recovery."

Fletcher signed for the Romans in January 2021 having graduated from Plymouth Argyle's youth academy before going on play for Torquay United and Tiverton Town.