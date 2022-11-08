A box containing faeces was left outside an MP's constituency office in Gloucestershire.

The carton also contained a derogatory message and was found on the doorstep of Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie's office in Stroud.

Staff were alerted to the unattended box on Wednesday 2 November, and say police are investigating the incident.

The box was found by staff outside of the MP's constituency office Credit: Siobhan Baillie's office

Following the incident, Siobhan Baillie wrote on Twitter: "I have a zero tolerance for this sort of behaviour and my staff, who are caseworkers helping local people with their issues, should not have to deal with things like this."

She added: "There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box.

"Because of the nastiness we face, many decent people are thinking twice about standing for public office."

Gloucestershire Police and Siobhan Baillie have been contacted for a comment.