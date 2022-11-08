The family of a 15-year-old boy who died on the railway in Devon have paid tribute to him.

Oliver Barker died on the 3 November. Paying tribute to her son, his mother said: "Oliver was an incredibly loving and caring son, big brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and best friend to so many.

"Oliver had such a bright future ahead of him, with a promising rugby career and a life-long dream of joining the army.

"He loved going to the local gym and coaching the children’s rugby team.

"He would help anyone in a heartbeat and it’s been incredibly humbling to hear so many stories about the impact he had on people’s lives.

"We are truly devastated and heartbroken as a family with the loss of our beautiful boy. Our lives will truly never be the same again.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has come forward and offered their kind words of support.

"We have been absolutely touched by messages from family, friends, and rugby clubs from all over the world."

Oliver Barker's death is not being treated as suspicious.