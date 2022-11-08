A limited edition World War One memorial has been snapped in half outside Exeter's Guildhall.

The metal figure in the shape of a solider was fastened to the railings and is believed to have been vandalised over the weekend.

It was created for the 100th anniversary of the First World War and Exeter City Council says it cannot be replaced.

The Lord Mayor of Exeter Cllr Yolonda Henson said: “I am deeply sadden and disappointed to see that the Silent Solider tribute, which was created for the 100th Anniversary of the First World War, has been vandalised.

“The Silent Solider was on display outside the Guildhall as a sign of respect for all those that have lost their lives during conflict.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.