Investigation into pig's head left in Bristol alleyway is continuing 'at pace'

Avon and Somerset Police are continuing to investigate a hate crime which took place in Bristol over the weekend.

A pig's head was left on public view in an alleyway off Avonvale Road, between the junctions with Queen Ann Road and Beam Street.

Authorities were alerted to the incident shortly after 11am on Sunday morning (November 6).

The force says the investigation is continuing 'at pace'.

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “We’re continuing to make progress in our investigation and have a number of active lines of enquiry we’re pursuing, including an ongoing review of CCTV and other footage from around the area.

“At this stage, we do not believe this incident is linked to a recent fire at Eccleston House, for which an investigation remains ongoing with arrests made.

“We’d like to thank local residents for their continuing support and we want them to know that we’re here to listen to their worries and concerns, as well as to follow up on information provided to us.

Local residents are being invited to come along to the mobile police station located close to Eccleston House where officers say they are running daily "talk to us" sessions in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Policing team.

Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam or doorbell footage is being urged to contact the police by calling 101 and giving the call handler reference number 5222267142.