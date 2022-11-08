The family of a teenager who died after a crash on the A391 have paid tribute to their 'caring, talented and funny' loved one.

Kaius Tutt died last month (14 October) following a collision with two other vehicles.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision between the Scredda and Carclaze roundabouts on the A391 near St Austell.

Kaius who was riding a motorcycle at the time was pronounced dead at the scene. A fundraiser has now been set up to help his family.

On the eve of his funeral, his mum paid the following tribute: “Kaius - Loved so much by all that knew him.

"Kaius was the 6”7 teen who couldn’t be missed but not because of his height, but because of the love for life, he exuded.

"He was generous and listened no matter how small the issue was – he lifted others up to his level.

The 18-year-old has been described as "sensational, exciting and full of creativity" by his mother. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

“Kind even in the face of unkindness. He was a beacon for many, who looked to him as the light he shone was so bright. A caring, talented, determined, and funny young man.

“I am reminded of his wild and extravagant stories he used to tell as a child. Sensational, exciting and full of creativity – that is Kaius.

"Even on the dancefloor, his passion for all things life-affirming could be felt.

"Never one to be moulded by others, Kaius was himself, yet deeply sensitive to the needs of others. His love for his family was evident every day. He valued family and friends above all else.

“A talented guitar player, jamming with close friends or serenading his mum after a tough day at work.

"A loyal friend chilling in the hot tub playing card games in the summer. A compassionate nephew stopping by just to say hello or for a chat. A kind cousin helping to fix anything car related.

“A committed engineer student who was eager to learn. A dedicated employee who was often first to arrive and last to leave. A comforting presence in ‘The Club’ where he also worked.

“The love that we have in our hearts for him fills us with gratitude for his life. It is a privilege to have shared the years with him as a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin but most of all...a friend.

“Love and miss you always.”