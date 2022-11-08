The mother of a rugby player who went missing in Barcelona says she feels 'positive' after a potential sighting of Levi Davis in Spain.

Julie Davis told ITV News West Country that she had been contacted by someone claiming to have seen Levi yesterday (7 November) on a beach in Barcelona, adding that she was hopeful that it was him.

His family are due to travel to Spain later this week to help with the search for Levi.

The development follows her appearance on Good Morning Britain this morning, making an emotional plea for her son to come home.

The 24-year-old rugby union player, originally from Solihull in Birmingham, went missing ten days ago and was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on 29 October.

The former Bath rugby union player is also known for his television appearances and featured on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019.

Levi is 5ft9in (176cm) and was last seen at The Old Irish Pub on Rambla dels Caputxins in Barcelona.

In the past 24 hours there have been a number of possible sightings of him in and around the city.

Following his disappearance, a number of celebrities and sports personalities shared appeals to locate Levi.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are providing consular support to the family and friends of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain”.