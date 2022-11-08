Ashton Gate have announced the stadium will host a high-profile international fixture in 2023 when the Lionesses will come to Bristol to play against Belgium.

In their final tournament ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Manager Sarina Wiegman’s and her squad will look to defend the Arnold Clark Cup against Belgium, Italy, and Korea Republic.

Mark Kelly, Ashton Gate Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to be able to welcome the Lionesses back to Ashton Gate.

"It has been incredible to watch the Lionesses’ journey and we’ve followed their success since hosting them here back in 2015.

"To see them now about to compete in another World Cup Final is truly inspiring.

"I look forward to us playing our part in the Lionesses’ World Cup preparations and hopefully the perfect send-off, in front of what I’m sure will be another record crowd."

The second edition in February 2023 will once again feature three double-header matchdays (16, 19 and 22) as part of a round-robin.

The Lionesses’ quest to retain the title will begin with two other FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 bound opponents.

They take on Korea Republic at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, followed by Italy at a venue yet to be finalised.

The home side’s final match will be against Belgium at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, where one team will hope to lift the Arnold Clark Cup.

Sarina Wiegman, England Senior Women’s Head Coach, said: "Winning the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup was a big achievement and gave us momentum and confidence heading into the Euros.

"It’s great to have the opportunity to defend this title in front of our fans. Everything we now do is about being ready for the World Cup.

"Facing three different good opposition, each with a different style of play and playing three matches in ten days is the perfect preparation for the challenges that await us this summer.

"We hope these games excite the fans and they continue to give us such amazing support."

Tickets have already gone on sale and can be purchased through the Bristol Sport website.