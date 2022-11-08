A Gloucester man who blew four times the legal drink drive limit has been arrested.

He was breathalysed on the side of the M50 motorway this morning (8 November).

Gloucestershire Police were called to Junction 1 of the motorway at 11.50am after a concerned member of the public had seen a vehicle within a ditch on the grass verge.

Roads Policing officers found the driver asleep at the wheel and conducted a breath test due to suspicions that he was intoxicated.

Police were called after a member of the public spotted a car in a verge off the side of the M50 motorway Credit: Gloucestershire Police

He blew a reading of 148 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

The driver of the car, a 36-year-old man from Gloucester, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

He remains in police custody at this time.

