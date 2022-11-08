Police have released pictures of a man and woman after reports of an assault in Plymouth.

The incident happened between midnight and 1am on Saturday 8 October in the city centre.

A man sustained a head injury which required hospital treatment following an altercation between two men.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

In a second incident, a man sustained facial injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the man and woman pictured will be able to assist with their enquiries.

They are asking the public to contact them with any information on 101 or via the website quoting crime reference CR/093068/22.