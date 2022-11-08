Devon and Cornwall Police release images of man and woman after assault in Plymouth
Police have released pictures of a man and woman after reports of an assault in Plymouth.
The incident happened between midnight and 1am on Saturday 8 October in the city centre.
A man sustained a head injury which required hospital treatment following an altercation between two men.
In a second incident, a man sustained facial injuries.
Devon and Cornwall Police say the man and woman pictured will be able to assist with their enquiries.
They are asking the public to contact them with any information on 101 or via the website quoting crime reference CR/093068/22.