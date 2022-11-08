One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a driver 'rammed' a police car in St George in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say they were called to reports that a car had been stolen from an address in the area.

A spokesperson said: "The driver of the stolen vehicle subsequently rammed a police car while attempting to evade arrest just off Summerhill Road.

"Three police cars were damaged in the incident and a member of the public was also injured.

There is a large police presence in the area Credit: BPM Media

"They have since been taken to hospital with injuries which are serious but aren’t believed to be life threatening."

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and is currently in police custody. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The Avenue has been cordoned off in Bristol this afternoon (8 November) with a large police presence at the scene.