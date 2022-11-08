A Bristol pub's chunky cheese and onion rolls have gone viral.

The Sugar Loaf in Easton has been the subject of a lot of online conversation for their bumper offerings thanks to the size of the fillings.

Photos shared online show large, thick slices of cheese and onion in big baps.

The rolls seem to divide opinion. One person commented it was 'proper cheese and onion', while another asked "Who cut the Onions, the Hulk?"

Another social media user, Rob Williams, said: "I can vouch for these being top quality - crusty roll, mature cheddar (none of your cheese slice vacuum packed rubbish) and tangy sweet onion."

Owner Martin Donlin says the baps have been made at the pub for years: "I have been here for 4 years and the rolls have always been a basic offering we have done.

"We are an old fashioned pub, traditional style."

The pub makes around two dozen a day during the week and more on Saturdays, when local football teams come in after matches. The sandwiches cost £1.50.

The pictures of the rolls have gathered tens of thousands of likes with others sharing photos of unusual sandwiches served at other pubs across the country.