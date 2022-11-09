A baby has been seriously injured after a car crash near Kingsbridge in Devon.

Police were called at around 5pm to reports of a collision at Sherford Cross, Chillington on Tuesday (8 November).

A black VW Touareg and a blue VW Touran were involved.

Three people from the VW Touran, an adult and two children, were taken to Derriford Hospital by a land ambulance and the Devon Air Ambulance.

An infant was then transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital with a head injury.

A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish what happened.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.