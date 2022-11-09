Bath City player Alex Fletcher is in a critical condition in hospital after sustaining a 'severe head injury' during a match against Dulwich Hamlet.

The National League South match was cancelled after just 5 minutes when the 23-year-old ran into a concrete advertising hoarding on Tuesday evening (8 November).

In a statement issued this morning, his family said: "Unfortunately Alex sustained a severe head injury as a result of last night's events.

"He required emergency neurosurgery to stabilise his condition and was then admitted to intensive care where he remains in a stable but critical condition.

"Alex's family would like to thank everyone for their best wishes that have been sent."

The club added that no further comments would be made at this time and asked for the family’s privacy to be respected.

“Everyone at Bath City is sending their unconditional love, strength and support to Alex and his loved ones,” the statement concluded.

Former Plymouth prospect Fletcher joined Bath in January 2021 and was named player of the year after scoring 19 goals last season.