Emergency services are at the scene of a gas explosion in Plymouth, which has left one person injured.

It happened on New George Street at around 11am today (9 November) and it is understood the explosion involved a fire extinguisher.

Pictures from the scene show a large number of police and fire engines as well as a cordon.

The injured person has been taken to Torbay hospital by South West Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police has since confirmed the 'scene is completely safe'.

The spokesperson said: "Police were called at 11am to New George Street, Plymouth following reports of a suspected gas explosion involving a fire extinguisher.

"One person has sustained injuries and is being treated by ambulance. This is being treated as an isolated incident.

"The Health and Safety Executive have been informed. A small cordon has been put in place."

A tweet from PC Tom Ottley, Neighbourhood Beat Manager for Plymouth City Centre and Barbican, confirmed a large emergency response at the scene of the incident.

PC Ottley also said cordons were in place at the scene, and that it was being treated as an "isolated incident".

The tweet said: "Emergency services are dealing with reports of a gas explosion on New George Street. This is an isolated incident and cordons are in place to ensure the safety of the public."

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “We were called at 11.03hrs to an incident in Plymouth City Centre.

"We sent a double-crewed land ambulance, a doctor and an operations officer.

"We conveyed one patient to Torbay Hospital by land ambulance.”