Police are investigating after reports a man was racially abused at a Spar store in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police have released images of a man and woman they want to trace after the incident on Royal Parade on Friday 16 September.

A spokesperson for the force said: " Police investigating reports of racially aggravated public order offence and shoplifting in Plymouth have released pictures of a man and a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident."

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 and quote crime reference CR/087009/22.