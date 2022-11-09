A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police are at the scene of the crash which happened around 1.10pm today (9 November) on Queen Street.

Road closures are in place in the area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called at 1.10pm today to Queen Street, Exeter, following reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

"A man has sustained serious injuries and emergency services remain at the scene at this time.

"There are currently localised road closures in place."