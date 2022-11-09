The son of a couple who died over the weekend has paid tribute calling them 'selfless, kind and generous'.

David and Beryl Haynes died on Saturday morning (November 5) following a collision near Cirencester.

Their son, Kevin, said: "Both mum and dad were amazing people and the best parents and grandparents to Darcy that I could have wished for.

"They were selfless, kind, generous and always gave their time for others, family and friends.

"They would be overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from the communities in Corsham and in Twyford and the surrounding areas.

"Mum and dad were both huge advocates for those less fortunate, often people who were lonely and just wanted to talk to someone.

"I am so proud of my parents, the way they lived their lives to help others and just wish we had more time with them to enjoy their company, hear their stories and tell them how much they were loved."

The couple, both in their 70s, had been living in Twyford since 1969.

David retired after working for the Vehicle Inspectorate in Bicester, and Beryl was a retired carer for the elderly, a full-time mum and housewife.

Three people died following the collision near Cirencester at around 8.50am on B4425 Bibury Road. The two-vehicle collision involved a Ford Transit Connect van and a Ford Focus car.

The driver of the van, aged 51, also died at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

They would like to hear from anyone who has not already been spoken to and who may have witnessed the collision or seen the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

Officers are urging anybody who may have dashcam footage which they believe would be relevant, or who saw anything unusual on the road beforehand to come forward.