Spanish police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of Levi Davis who went missing in Barcelona at the end of October.

The former Bath rugby player and X-Factor contestant was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on 29 October. Since then, concerns have been growing for his welfare.

His family are due to travel to Spain tomorrow (10 November) to help with the search for Levi.

Following his disappearance there have been a number of potential sightings of the 24-year-old rugby union player. He is originally from Solihull in Birmingham,

Yesterday, his mother Julie Davis said she was hopeful following one possible sighting of her son on a beach in Barcelona.

It follows a number of appeals from celebrities and sports personalities for people to get in touch with police if they see Levi or know his whereabouts.

Levi is 5ft9in (176cm) and was last seen at The Old Irish Pub on Rambla dels Caputxins in Barcelona.