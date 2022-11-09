Ten teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of 'violent disorder' in Calne.

It happened in The Pippin area on Monday 7 November just after 3pm.

Three people were injured and a 15-year-old boy from Devizes was arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A further ten boys aged between 14-17 were arrested yesterday (8 November) following extensive CCTV enquires.

They are currently in custody for further questioning.

Sergeant Michael Tripp of Wiltshire Police said: “This incident would have caused concern and upset within the local community and that is not acceptable.

"There will be a heightened police presence in the coming days while reassurance patrols are conducted and enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing.

He added: "Please do not be alarmed by this and if you have concerns please speak to an officer. We are currently working alongside the Neighbouring Police teams and the local schools in relation to this matter."

Enquiries in relation to the incident remain ongoing.