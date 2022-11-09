Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a collision in Bridgwater.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to reports of a crash involving four cars just before 10pm last night (8 November).

It happened on the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street, St John Street and Eastover.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, as well as anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A passenger of one of the cars involved died at the scene and the next of kin have been notified and are being supported by officers.

"A further three people sustained minor injuries, one of whom was taken to hospital where they were later released to recover at home."

Two men, aged 35 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 28-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen.