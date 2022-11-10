CCTV appeal after shopper uses counterfeit vouchers at Bristol supermarket

Police are investigating after a shopper used counterfeit vouchers to pay for a large supermarket shop in Bristol.

The incident happened at around 7.45pm on Saturday 24 September at a shop in Bedminster.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with their enquiries

She is described as a mixed-race female in her 30s and of average build.

She has dark hair and distinctive tattoos on her neck and hand.

Anyone who recognises her, or was in the store at the time and can help police with their investigation is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222233594.