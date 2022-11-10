CCTV released after reports woman sexually assaulted in Plymouth

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating after receiving reports that a woman was sexually assaulted in Plymouth.

It happened in the Mutley area of the city on Sunday 9 October between 2am and 3am.

Officers are looking to identify and speak to the man pictured in the CCTV who they believe has information that could help their investigation.

If you know the identity of the man or have information that could help police with their enquiries call 101 or via their website quoting reference CR/094507/22.