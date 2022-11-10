Play Brightcove video

Watch Ellie Barker's report

Residents in Walwyn Gardens say they feel hopeful for the first time in three years, after much-needed improvement works are due to start.

For years people living in the sheltered housing block in Bristol faced 'freezing', 'mouldy' and 'damp' conditions.

They said they felt let down after works to improve their living conditions were delayed.

Glenis Chard, a resident of Walwyn Gardens, said: "We’re happy because it’s all going to change.

"Everything’s been cleaned down, everything which was rusty and horrible before."

ITV West Country has been following the people of Walwyn Gardens for more than threeyears.

Residents showed their living conditions with damp, rusty window sills and described the freezing corridors.

Last year, they said they were having to do their washing outside but say this has now changed.

Jackie Birdman said: "They brought the laundry inside and they’ve told us in a letter the work will begin next year in February or March."

They say Bristol City Council has also helped improve their living conditions.

There are new fire doors, plans for a new lift and much of the damp and poor conditions have been cleaned up. They also say it is much warmer.

Glenis Chard says: "It sounds silly, but there was a great big tree which was keeping the sun out. Now, it’s so much warmer along the corridor. It makes all the difference."

They have also been told larger building work to replace the roof and the conservatory, where the residents gather, is now out for tender to builders.

She said: "We’ve had a lot more contact with the council, we’ve had so many builders in, we really believe it will happen."

But Dave Radford who also lives at Walwyn Gardens, fears the cost of living crisis and all the other pressures on the council will mean it will not happen.

He said: "If it goes over budget they’re not going to do it. They might have every intention of doing it.

"But the problem is, like everything else, if the money is not there, they are not going todo it and things are getting worse, they are not getting better."

In a statement Bristol City Council told ITV West Country: "We are now in a six-week tender evaluation period to review the bids received, from both a price and quality perspective.

"Following the completion of the evaluation and report, we hope to have identified a successful bid by mid-December.

"If we are able to award the works to a contractor at this stage then we will be on track to begin the works in February to March 2023.

"Our focus remains on delivering an affordable scheme that best meets our residents’ needs and ensures their long-term welfare, safety and comfort."

Glenis and Jackie say they remain hopeful and no longer feel like the 'forgotten people' of Walwyn Gardens.