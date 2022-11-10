A pedestrian has been left with a suspected head injury after being hit by a transit van in Cheltenham.

The incident happened by the roundabout at the junction of Princess Elizabeth Way and the A4019 Tewkesbury Road last night (November 9).

Emergency services were called to the area shortly after 10:50pm to reports of a collision between a white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment for a suspected head injury.

He had been crossing from the Audi garage towards Smyth’s Toys at the time.

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses who may have any useful information in connection with the incident.

The road where the collision happened is made up of three lanes. Officers are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was waiting at the lights in lanes two and three.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information they feel may be relevant is also asked to make contact and quote incident 493 of 9 November.